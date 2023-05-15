Man suffers fractured jaw in Blidworth road rage dispute
- Published
A man in his 70s has sustained multiple fractures to his jaw, cheekbone and eye socket after he was punched in a road rage dispute.
Nottinghamshire Police said the assault happened in Belle Vue Lane, Blidworth, at about 11:00 BST on Sunday.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and he remains in custody.
Police have asked for any witnesses to come forward.
Nottinghamshire Police said the dispute started after the victim sounded his car horn at another driver who had cut across him.
When he stopped his car the other driver got out of his vehicle and started shouting at him.
The victim went to take a photo of his registration plate and was punched in the face.
He drove home but was then taken to hospital by his family where his injuries were realised.
Police have asked for anyone who witnessed what happened, or has video footage, to come forward.