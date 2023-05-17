Interior Design Masters winner inspired by Robin Hood
- Published
The winner of Interior Design Masters 2023 has said she moved to Nottingham because of her love of Robin Hood.
Monika Charchula, a furniture artist, 32, from Poland, won the fourth series of the BBC design competition, beating runner-up Jack Kinsey, a furniture shop owner, 27, from Norfolk.
The programme involves 10 designers taking part in challenges.
As her prize, Ms Charchula has been offered a commercial contract to design a cocktail bar in central London.
Ms Charchula, originally from Poland, moved to Nottingham in January 2023 and has made the city her home.
She said the legendary Nottinghamshire outlaw, Robin Hood, was her hero growing up.
She said: "Robin Hood was my favourite film. I love Robin Hood.
"I can't believe I actually get to live in Nottingham now. I've already been to the statue of Robin Hood.
"I feel like it's a city with a lot of culture and there's a lot of alternative culture as well, which is totally my vibe."
Interior Design Master was hosted by comedian Alan Carr.
On winning the competition, Ms Charchula said: "It was surreal. It was very unexpected as well.
"I don't think I was the strongest contestant. I had my ups and downs. But I was always giving it 100% and fighting for it. But to win it, never in my wildest dreams."
Since being crowned the champion of the fourth series, Ms Charchula said she has been inundated with messages of support.
"It's been crazy. My phone vibrated itself off the table a few times. It's been amazing: lots of love, lots of great feedback."
Judge Michelle Ogundehin said: "I've loved watching Monika grow, seeing her enjoy her talent, but always with an edge of bravery and a complete dedication to fulfilment of the brief.
"And that is what all came together in this last challenge."
All episodes of Interior Design Masters are available on BBC iPlayer.