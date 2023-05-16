Line-up announced for Southwell Music Festival
- Published
The line-up has been announced for a four-day music festival in the minster town of Southwell.
Organisers of the Nottinghamshire festival said the artists, from the world of classical, folk and jazz, made up their most varied line-up yet.
They include Nottingham pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, as well as the Baroque Sinfonia, and fiddler and composer Aidan O'Rourke.
Artistic director Marcus Farnsworth said the programme was jam-packed.
"I am proud that this is our most varied programme yet, with something for everyone including choral, baroque and chamber music, jazz and folk, the return of the free festival fringe and the brand-new musical picnic," he said.
Ms Kanneh-Mason has previously said she was "really looking forward" to returning to the event, in August, after playing her first full recital there when she was just 11.
She is part of the famous family of musical siblings, six of whom reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent in 2015.
The Baroque Sinfonia is due to perform Vivaldi's Four Seasons and a celebration of Handel, to mark the coronation year, in which they will be joined by the Festival Voices.
O'Rourke will be playing alongside piper Brìghde Chaimbeul.
Meanwhile, the free festival fringe will feature Nottingham Young Musician winner Benjamin Staniforth and pianist Annie McChrystal.
The Southwell Minster's Palace Gardens will host a musical picnic, a free afternoon of music and workshops in which people can make their own percussion instrument and play along with the Nottingham Samba Collective, as well as enjoying musical performances.
The festival runs from 25 to 28 August.
