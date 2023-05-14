Notts County fans celebrate 'the best end to the best season'
Notts County are heading back to the Football League - after a day of drama for fans at Wembley.
The Magpies clinched promotion by beating East Midlands rivals Chesterfield 4-3 on penalties in a tense play-off final on Saturday.
The team returned to Meadow Lane on Sunday to a heroes' welcome from hundreds of supporters who gathered to celebrate promotion.
Fans said they were proud of the players and manager Luke Williams.
Colin Sisson, 42, from Nuthall, has been a County fan since 1985 but said the play-off final was among the most memorable for him in all that time.
He said: "I'm glad it's done and I'm glad we won but I think I'll have an emotional hangover for a while yet.
"We've had a great season and we've rarely felt like the underdogs but I think we were here.
"I was never confident.
"It made a big difference having the penalties taken at the end where the Notts fans were. I'm telling you, we were trying to suck the ball into the net.
"It's been quite a journey from the dark days of relegation out of the league and now getting back.
"We've got a great manager and a great team and I'm looking forward to next season."
However Dane Vincent, from Bingham, said he needed "a little break" from football after the agony of a penalty shootout.
"It's never dull with Notts," he said.
"It was a great day but a bit of a blur. I don't mind admitting I was sobbing in the stands - and I wasn't alone.
"It would have been a real sick bucket day if we'd come up short.
"For so many years as a Notts fan you turn up expecting to lose but this has been the best end to the best season and it has really galvanised the fan base.
"I feel optimistic and that's not normal."
Iris Smith, chair of the Notts County Supporters Club, said she cheered herself hoarse at Wembley.
"It was fabulous. What an experience," she said.
"Everyone has played their part this season - the players, the manager, the backroom staff and the fans.
"For me one of the best things was seeing young supporters at Wembley for the first time with eyes like saucers.
She added: "If we can keep this team together and Luke (Williams, the manager) we'll have a season to enjoy back in the league after four years of close encounters."
Chesterfield FC congratulated Notts County on their promotion.
In a tweet, the club said: "It still hurts but we are so proud of the lads.
"We will be back and stronger than ever."
