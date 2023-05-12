Nottingham man charged with attempted murder
A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was assaulted.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Longford Crescent in Bulwell at 17:25 BST on Wednesday.
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital, the force said, where he is in a stable condition.
The man, 19, from Bulwell, has also been charged with assaulting a police officer and sexual assault in relation to an incident earlier in the day.
He was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.
