Nottingham Goose Fair to return again for 10 days in September
- Published
Nottingham's famous Goose Fair will again run for 10 days when it returns to the city in September.
The fun fair will take place at the Forest Recreation Ground between 29 September and 8 October.
Nottingham City Council said running it for 10 days in 2022 attracted 130,000 extra visitors compared to the five-day fair in 2019.
The authority said it would address concerns raised by nearby residents and businesses about the extended event.
Pavlos Kotsonis, the council's portfolio holder for leisure, culture and planning said: "This longer period will allow opportunities for more local and regional visitors, increase the city's economic uplift and enable new and impressive rides and attractions as well as returning favourites."
The fair will have more than 250 rides and the council said Showmen's Guild members would pay a 3% levy on the site fees with the money being used to mitigate the environmental impact on the Hyson Green area and to make the fair more sustainable in future years.
The council said no decision had been made on the duration of the fair after 2023.
William Percival, chairman of the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire branch of the Showmen's Guild, said: "We're grateful to the council in allowing us to bring an extended fair for a second year and hopefully it will be as successful as it was in 2022."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.