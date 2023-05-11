Man who praised Samuel Paty murder jailed for terrorism offences
A man who used social media to encourage terrorism and posted an image of a victim's severed head has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.
Ajmal Shahpal was found guilty of sending tweets which would encourage people "to commit, prepare, or instigate acts of terrorism".
The 41-year-old, of Birkin Avenue, Radford, Nottingham, praised the killer of French school teacher Samuel Paty for being "as brave as a lion".
He was sentenced on Thursday.
Shahpal will also be subject to a 12-month extended licence period after his custodial sentence.
A trial at Birmingham Crown Court had heard the tweets were published in September and October 2020, with further messages saying anyone who insulted Islam should be killed and threatening the French government.
Shahpal was arrested at his home in March 2021 after tweeting messages backing a Pakistan-based political party which supported the "out-of-hand murder of those who it thinks have committed blasphemy".
Judge Melbourne Inman KC told the defendant the jury "clearly rejected" his claims he was retweeting other people's views "just to have some more followers".
"You expressed extreme Muslim ideology, which included the immediate murder by beheading of anyone considered to have committed blasphemy against your religion," he said.
