Coxmoor Road: Post-mortem due on human remains found in field
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to determine the identity of a person found buried in a field in Nottinghamshire.
Skeletal remains were found by a member of the public in a field in Sutton-in-Ashfield two weeks ago, on 26 April.
The remains have now been removed from the site, and it is hoped a post-mortem will identify the person and how they died.
Police have not said if the person was a man or a woman.
They have also not said how old the remains were, but said they were "not ancient bones".
Supt Claire Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We have now recovered skeletal remains and we now move into what will be a staged post-mortem exercise.
"We always knew this was going to be a complicated scene to manage and we have had a whole range of scientists working up there over the course of the last two weeks including bone specialists and forensic archaeologists."
Supt Rukas said she wanted to reassure people there was nothing to indicate there was more than one person buried in the area.
She said the staged post-mortem would take "a few more days yet".
"Naturally there will be a number of experts involved in this process again as we work hard to identify the person and also establish the circumstances surrounding their death," she said.
Specialist officers working alongside scientists will continue to be at the site for the next few days.
A large cordon is still in place at the site, but police anticipate it will be reduced over the coming days.
"We would like to thank the public for their patience," said Supt Rukas.
"We know the effect this investigation will have had on residents living in the area."
