Man hospitalised after Nottingham street assault
A man is in hospital after being attacked by a man who police said was wielding "a blunt instrument".
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Upper Parliament Street at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.
The victim received first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries, which police said were not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Det Sgt Richard Doel, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our investigation to understand the full circumstances of this violent incident is still in its early stages, but we are pursuing lines of inquiry and appealing to anyone who was in the area, and who may have information which could assist us, to please get in touch."
