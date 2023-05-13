National League play-off final: 'I'm spending £2,000 to get to Wembley' Published 2 hours ago

Image source, Will Dobbs Image caption, Will and Jason are making an 18,000-mile round trip to be at the match

Non-league football often gets overlooked by many in the mainstream media. But this year's National League had been almost impossible to take your eyes off.

In part, this has been due to the Hollywood lustre bestowed on champions Wrexham by its owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

But the presence of other big names who have fallen on hard times has upped the interest levels. Now the promotion final, between Notts County and Chesterfield at Wembley, is expected to attract huge crowds.

The BBC spoke to fans who have secured tickets to find out what a return to the league would mean to them.

'I want the trip to be worth it'

Image source, Will Dobbs Image caption, The family is originally from Nottinghamshire but now live in Perth

"I've been supporting County every since I can remember," said Will Dobbs, 22, who lives in Perth, Australia.

His family emigrated to Australia from Chilwell, in Nottinghamshire, in 2011 and have kept up with County via social media and streaming ever since.

"Dad started taking me to matches when I was three or four - he has been a fan since he was six," said Will.

"It's hard to follow them from a distance. It's difficult at times when you really want to be there."

Will and his father Jason, 51, are making the 9,000-mile (14,484km) journey back to the UK for the Wembley fixture before flying out again four days later.

The bank worker estimates they will each have spent around £2,000 or 4,000 Australian dollars on travel and accommodation.

Image source, Will Dobbs Image caption, Will was taken to County matches by his dad when he was little, before the family emigrated

"When you're this close to promotion, you can't say no," he said.

"It will be my first time at Wembley. I'm a bit nervous because Chesterfield are a good side and a bit of a bogey team.

"I want to see them win - I want the trip to be worth it.

"Dad is really, really excited to see them again. He's a die hard fan."

After the match, the pair will also travel back to Nottinghamshire to celebrate Will's grandmother's 75th birthday.

"We last saw her in 2019, so it's going to be special," he said.

'Those boys have got to be so proud'

Image source, Iris Smith Image caption, Iris chairs the Notts County Supporters' Club

"Wouldn't it be lovely to go up in our centenary year?" said Iris Smith, who chairs the Notts County Supporters' Club, which was established 100 years ago.

"I think this match is what we have been working for all season.

"If it wasn't for Wrexham and the Hollywood money, we'd probably have got automatic promotion. It's unbelievable what we have done as a club. We have broken so many records along the way.

"Whatever happens tomorrow, those boys have got to be so proud of what they have done for the club this year."

Iris, 70, will be up early to organise the supporters' club's coaches, which are due to depart from County's Meadow Lane ground at around 10:00 BST.

"We have lots of little kids who travel around with us, called the Mini Magpies," she said. "They love their football and they have never been to Wembley before, so it's like Christmas for them."

Image source, Iris Smith Image caption, Iris (right) has been supporting Notts County since 1966

Iris herself, who has supported Notts since 1966, has experienced some heady days as a fan but has yet to see a match at the redeveloped Wembley.

"It's a great place to go if you win; it's horrible if you lose," she said.

"There is a rivalry between ourselves and Chesterfield. I would like to see us do ourselves justice.

"The whole set-up at Notts is fantastic.

"The interaction between players, staff and supporters is wonderful - it's just one big, happy family."

'It's era defining'

Image source, Tom Atkins Image caption, Tom Atkins plans to drive to the match with his brother Matt

Chesterfield season ticket holder Tom Atkins, 24, has been going to matches since he was about 13.

"I've been to Wembley a couple of times, for the EFL Trophy finals in 2012 and 2015," said season ticket holder Tom Atkins, 24, who does a podcast on the club with his brother Matt and a friend.

The trio plan to drive down to the match together.

"I think Nottingham Forest are away at Chelsea that day too so it's going to be hectic on the M1 between the East Midlands and London," he said.

However, he believes the Spireites' match against the Magpies will be significant for both clubs.

"It's era defining," he said.

It's a massive turning point for the club.

"We had a lot of negativity a few years ago when we dropped out of the league - it was a real sucker punch.

"We have a chance to reclaim what we have lost and I'm sure Notts feel the same.

"It's going to be a tough game. Notts are a very good team but, at Wembley, it often comes down to the team that settles quickest.

"We both play good possession and passing games, which the big pitch at Wembley is ideal for."

'It's not a local derby but it is a little bit'

Image source, Michael South Photography Image caption, Dave is going to Wembley with his mum

"I think it's funny that it's us and Notts. We were joking that it's the right to play Mansfield in the local derby again," said Dave Garratt, who is travelling to the final with his mum Gina.

"It's not a local derby but it is a little bit.

"Historically we have played each other a lot. We have a lot of history but have both fallen on hard times."

Dave, 40, who works as head of operations at an art gallery, said he felt "very fortunate" to be making another trip to Wembley, having seen Chesterfield's EFL Trophy exploits.

Image source, Michael South Photography Image caption, Dave said Chesterfield's fanbase is very family-orientated

"A lot of kids are going for the first time," he said.

"You see families - three generations - all going together. Our fanbase is very diverse and family orientated, which is nice."

He said some fans' efforts to get to London had been hampered by the effects of the rail strikes, as well as the high price of some coach fares.

"I'm driving down and staying at a hotel overnight," he said.

However, he added he and his family were "really excited" about the prospect of a return to league football.

"It's been five years since we dropped out of the league so it would feel massive to go back up again," he said.

"It makes a big difference financially.

"You feel a bit in the wilderness - you sometimes disappear from the local news and radio when you go into non-league.

"However, what you do realise is how fantastic all the non-league fanbases are. I think it give you more of an appreciation of English football."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.