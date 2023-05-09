Two arrested in Nottinghamshire over 'illegal' subscription TV scheme
- Published
Two people have been arrested in an investigation into "a suspected multi-million pound conspiracy" to illegally give access to subscription TV.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 45-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were detained on Friday on suspicion of money laundering offences and conspiracy to defraud.
Digital devices seized from an address in Tuxford are being examined.
The force said any suspected cases should be reported to police.
Matt Hibbert, director of anti-piracy at Sky - one of the companies suspected to have been targeted - said groups circumventing legal subscriptions "are often highly organised, using sophisticated technology to distribute stolen content and avoid detection".
"It's vital that the industry works together with law enforcement to tackle these networks," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.