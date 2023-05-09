Man in court over Nottinghamshire arson attacks
A man accused of targeting a Nottinghamshire business in a series of arson attacks has appeared before magistrates.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to deal with incidents at a site on Lowdham Road, Gunthorpe, between January and December 2022.
The attacks caused hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage.
A 40-year-old, from Bramcote, has been charged with four counts of arson and one of attempted arson.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, and is next due at Nottingham Crown Court on 5 June.
