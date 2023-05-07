Worksop road sinkhole confirmed as collapsed sewer
- Published
A sinkhole which opened in a main road, trapping a car, was caused by a collapsed sewer, it has been confirmed.
Part of Carlton Road in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, gave way shortly before 09:00 BST on Saturday.
The driver of the stranded vehicle had to be helped out by members of the public but is not thought to be seriously hurt.
Water company Severn Trent said it had teams on site and was working to fix the problem as soon as possible.
Witnesses said motorists were being warned of the hole by a road user, but one driver still went into it and his car was left with one of its wheels in the air.
'Sorry for the disruption'
Police said they quickly closed the road between Eastgate and Overend Lane.
A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "We're really sorry for the disruption that's been caused by a collapsed sewer pipe on Carlton Road.
"For the safety of our teams, and other road users, we have closed a section of the road as our engineers work.
"This is a complex repair that requires careful planning, but it will be our absolute priority to get the pipe fixed, and everything put back to normal as quickly, and safely as possible."
Nottinghamshire County Council confirmed it was also monitoring the situation.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.