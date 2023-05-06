Woman dies falling from mobility scooter
- Published
Officers are investigating after a woman in her 60s fell off her mobility scooter and died.
She was riding along Alfreton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire shortly before 11:00 BST on Friday when she fell into the road.
Officers said she fell off near the junction with Willowbridge Lane and suffered a head injury.
Police said: "We are currently working to understand what happened so we can give her family the answers they need."
The woman was taken to hospital with a head injury but sadly died later in the day.
Det Cons Adam Rigby said: "We are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to come forward with information, and are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage at or near the scene."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.