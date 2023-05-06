Buses diverted in Worksop after car falls into sink hole
- Published
A sinkhole has forced the closure of a main road in a Nottinghamshire town after a car became stuck.
The hole opened up on Carlton Road, Worksop, shortly before 09:00 BST and one car reportedly drove into it.
Police said the road had closed between Eastgate and Overend Lane and was likely to be shut for some time.
There are no reports of injuries, though bus services in the area have been diverted.
Old sewer
Russell Gull, the owner of Res Barbers, said he used the road every day.
"The first thing I noticed was a man warning us there was a pothole.
"One car went round it but the next just drove straight ahead and dove right in.
"We helped the guy out, he was elderly, but seemed okay, just a bit shaken," he said.
Mr Gull said the road had a reputation for holes appearing as it is believed to have been built above an old sewer.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.