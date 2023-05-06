King Charles: East Midlands gears up for Coronation weekend
The Coronation of King Charles III will be celebrated across the East Midlands this weekend with both large-scale events and hundreds of street parties.
Leicester, Derby and Nottingham plan to host major events.
Pubs, clubs and bars were allowed to open for an extra two hours on Friday and are again on Saturday.
The celebrations mark the first coronation in 70 years, as King Charles III is crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Leicester
Crowds are expected to gather in De Montfort University's campus, in Mill Lane from 10:00 BST on Saturday for a live broadcast of the Coronation ceremony on the university's big screen.
It will conclude at 14:15 when, weather permitting, a fly-past takes place over Buckingham Palace.
Leicester City Council has also arranged a series of family events at venues, libraries and museums it runs over the weekend.
Leicester Cathedral will host a Big Lunch from 12:00 on Sunday in the Grand Hall of St Martin's House, at which people have been asked to bring drinks and finger food.
Leicestershire County Council said it had been informed of 133 planned street parties over the weekend.
The city council said it had been told about five street celebrations.
Nottingham
A screening of the coronation at Nottingham Castle has sold out, with about 1,500 expected to attend.
It will be the first time the attraction has been open to the public since it shut in November after the Nottingham Castle Trust went into liquidation.
Then on Sunday evening it the castle will host a live big screen broadcast of the Coronation concert Windsor Castle.
More than 100 street parties have also been planned across Nottinghamshire, according to the county council.
Derby
The cathedral will be the focal point of Derby's Coronation celebrations.
It will open its doors at 09:00 on Saturday for people who want to watch the Coronation service on a big screen.
There will be refreshments and coronation themed activities for children.
On Sunday the cathedral has invited people to attend a Big Lunch picnic inside the historical venue between 12:30 and14:13.
At 17.15 on Sunday the cathedral will host a special service for the Coronation.
Rutland
Cutts Park in Oakham will host a Coronation party, arranged by the town council, from 12:00 on Sunday after a special service at All Saints Church.
On Tuesday, Oakham Library will host an afternoon called Music Fit for a King, in which Rutland harpist Harriet Flather will perform a selection of classical and light music from 14:30 to 15:30, with an interval when tea and cake will be served and a toast can be drunk to the King.
On Sunday communities throughout the region will be encouraged to "share food and fun together" as part of the Coronation Big Lunch.
The festivities continue across the East Midlands on Bank Holiday Monday, with opportunities to volunteer at locations across the region.
Billed as the Big Help Out, people will have the chance to volunteer at charity shops in Nottingham, plant flowers at a church in Draycott, Derbyshire and help out at a scout and guide group in Leicester.
