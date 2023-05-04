Coxmoor Road: Closure extended at site of human remains find
An investigation at a site in Nottinghamshire where human remains were discovered has been extended.
Police closed Coxmoor Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield after remains were found buried in a field on 26 April.
The closure was expected to last for seven days but police said it was being extended into next week for more work to be carried out.
A no fly-zone also remains in place over the scene, which includes drones.
Nottinghamshire Police said specialist officers at the scene were being supported by scientists, including an anthropologist, who will help "determine the age of the remains".
Forensic and DNA work is being carried out so that formal identification can be made.
Supt Claire Rukas, from the force, said: "It is really important that no stone is left unturned and we carry out a thorough investigation into who this person is and how they died."
