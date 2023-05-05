Mansfield plans carnival to celebrate Windrush links
- Published
Preparations are under way to stage a carnival that will celebrate Caribbean culture and Mansfield's links with the Windrush generation.
The Nottinghamshire town's market place will host the event on Saturday 17 June.
The free event will involve a parade, live music and street entertainment.
The district council, which is organising the carnival, urged people to come forward and get involved.
The authority said it had chosen the theme to honour people who had come to the town from Caribbean countries in the 1950s.
It said entertainment acts would perform on a specially-erected stage in the market place throughout the day.
A council spokesperson said: "We are looking for local groups such as Brownies, Scouts, football clubs and cheerleaders to line the parade route and make some noise as we pass on the day.
"Please be aware that on the day of the event, road closures will be in place and town will be busier than usual."
Money from the Arts Council England's National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) programme has helped fund the carnival.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.