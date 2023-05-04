Cannabis found by police investigating burglary
Dozens of cannabis plants have been found in a house in Nottingham after a reported break-in.
Police said they were alerted by a member of the public to a suspected burglary at a property in Radford Boulevard, Radford on Friday.
Response officers searched the property and found 89 cannabis plants across three rooms.
No-one was found inside the house but police said inquiries were ongoing to identify suspects.
