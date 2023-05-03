Police drivers box in suspected stolen van on M1
- Published
Two suspected van thieves were arrested after police drivers forced their vehicle to stop on the M1.
Nottinghamshire Police said the van was followed up the motorway after being reported stolen in Northamptonshire.
At 09:20 BST near junction 29 on the northbound carriageway "multiple" police cars boxed in the van and brought it to a halt.
The arrested men were taken to Mansfield police station on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
No disruption to traffic has been reported but one witness said at least 10 police cars were involved.
Police confirmed firearms officers followed the vehicle for a period but emphasised this was not due to a threat but them being a nearby resource available.
The actual stop of the vehicle was made by traffic officers.
