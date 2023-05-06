Doctor struck off after indecent child images conviction
A doctor has been struck off following his convictions for possessing indecent images of children and extreme pornography involving animals.
A medical tribunal ruled Rene Leskovac was not fit to practise after police discovered illegal images and videos on his devices.
Leskovac pleaded guilty to charges at Nottingham Crown Court in October 2021.
However he told the hearing he was innocent and had admitted the offences "under duress" and on legal advice.
Leskovac's licence to practise had been suspended pending a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing which decided to remove him from the medical register on Friday.
The tribunal heard Leskovac was a registered medical doctor in the Nottingham area, who was working for a private firm as a functional assessor advising the Department for Work and Pensions on benefits claimants.
The tribunal was told the doctor admitted two counts of possessing an indecent photograph of a child and a further charge of possessing extreme pornography involving sex acts with animals.
He was given a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity days, and a five-year sexual harm prevention order which means he cannot delete his internet browsing history and must make his devices available for police inspection.
He is also barred from contacting females aged under 16 on the internet.
Ged Doran, representing the General Medical Council (GMC), told the tribunal police were monitoring the internet and became aware illegal images were being downloaded and shared.
He said officers were able to place Leskovac at the locations it was happening and subsequently found the illegal material on his laptop and phone.
'Idiotic videos'
He said: "We submit these convictions represent a departure from good medical practice.
"They would undermine confidence in the medical profession and bring it into disrepute."
He told the tribunal Leskovac had shown no remorse for, or insight into, his offending.
He said the doctor's actions had been "abhorrent and unforgivingly wrong".
Leskovac told the hearing he had been "incorrectly" convicted and insisted he had not committed the offences he was charged with despite his guilty pleas.
He said he pleaded guilty on the advice of his lawyers who warned he might be jailed if he was convicted after a trial.
He said: "I have never seen, or searched for, indecent images of children other than at my second interview with the police."
Leskovac told the tribunal the extreme pornography charge he faced related to videos in which people were having sex with a donkey and a snake.
He said friends in Croatia would send "idiotic videos" to a WhatsApp group he had muted but they had backed up to his devices without him knowing.
He said he had co-operated at all times with the police during the investigation, with probation after his conviction and had not practised medicine for some time.
"I am not a risk to patients in any way. I was, and am still, a good doctor." he said.
