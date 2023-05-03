Coronation Concert: Nottingham-based artist Jerub to perform with Pete Tong
- Published
A young singer songwriter whose work was championed by BBC Introducing will help to open the King's Coronation Concert on Sunday.
Jerub, from Nottingham, will duet with Vula, alongside DJ Pete Tong and a 76-piece orchestra at Windsor Castle.
Other acts due to perform on the night include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith and opera star Andrea Bocelli.
Jerub was a finalist in BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Introducing search in 2021.
Jerub, who was born in Nigeria, moved to the UK at the age of 10.
The musician, who said his sound has its roots in pop, soul and indie, said: he was "very, very excited" and "grateful" for the opportunity and invitation.
"I was buzzing and so happy when I found out," he said. "It's going to be amazing and fun.
"My mum's shocked and can't actually believe it.
"Everyone has been supportive and given me a huge boost of confidence and encouragement."
Jerub added he hoped to meet the King for the first time at the concert.
He will appear alongside singer-songwriter Vula, electronic music artist Tong and the orchestra to bring the classics of Ibiza to the grounds of the castle.
Vula, best known for her work with Basement Jaxx, said: "It is always a pleasure to be on stage with the legendary Pete Tong.
"I am looking forward to being involved with the opening of such a historical event."
Tong added: "Such an honour to play at the Coronation Concert alongside my fellow performers".
"It's a moment in history; it's going to be a very special celebration."
The Coronation Concert will be broadcast on BBC One, iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds at 20:00 BST on Sunday.
