Three men stabbed in Nottingham altercation
Police are investigating after three men suffered stab wounds during an altercation in Nottingham city centre.
Officers were called to a report of a man being assaulted in Hounds Gate at 03:25 BST on Monday.
They found three men with injuries, but none were believed to be life threatening or life altering.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were treating it as an isolated incident, which is not linked to a current ongoing murder investigation.
Two men, aged 20 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
A 27-year-old man has also been questioned on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Police would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who has any information that could help with their investigation.
