Nottingham murder probe: Davices Anderson named as victim
- Published
Police have named a 22-year-old man who died in a stabbing as they continue to investigate the death.
Officers were called to High Cross Leys in Nottingham at 07:50 BST on Friday.
Davices Anderson was taken to hospital for treatment but later died. A 60-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 38-year-old man who was previously arrested had been released with no further action taken.
Officers are also questioning a 50-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.
In a statement, Mr Anderson's family said he "will be missed by so many people and we are truly heartbroken".
Det Insp Clare Gibson, who is leading the investigation into the death, said: "Our extensive investigation remains ongoing and we are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or who might have any information that could help, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.