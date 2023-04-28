McDonald's confirms closure of Nottingham branch
- Published
One of four McDonald's restaurants in Nottingham city centre is to close after 34 years.
The branch, in Exchange Walk, is to close on 30 June, and staff will be relocated to other restaurants.
Franchisee Jerry Nicholls told NottinghamshireLive the lease for the building was expiring and would not be renewed "as we have three other restaurants in the city centre".
The closure was confirmed by McDonald's UK.
A spokesperson said: "We confirm that our restaurant at Exchange Walk, Nottingham, will close on the 30 June.
"The decision to close the restaurant was not taken lightly.
"All members of staff have been made aware and have been relocated to nearby restaurants."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.