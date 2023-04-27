Nottinghamshire Police officer denies assaulting 16-year-old girl

PC Kevin Markowski is due to be tried in June 2024
By Will Jefford & PA news agency
A serving Nottinghamshire Police officer has denied assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the back of a police car while she was being detained.

PC Kevin Markowski pleaded not guilty to assault by beating and non-fatal intentional strangulation of a child at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday.

The charges relate to an incident in Front Street, in Arnold in Nottinghamshire, on 24 August 2022.

He will go on trial at the same court on 10 June 2024.

PC Markowski, 46, of Calverton, Nottinghamshire, was granted unconditional bail.

Judge James House KC told him: "I wish your trial could be earlier than June next year but you will know as well as anyone the pressures the system is under."

