Notts County fan completes 160-mile walk to away game
- Published
A football fan has completed a 160-mile walk to attend Notts County's last away game of the season.
John Tennyson, 51, set off from Nottingham on Monday and arrived in Maidstone, Kent, at about 18:30 BST on Friday.
He said the walk, in memory of his father who died from stomach cancer in May last year, was the hardest thing he had ever done.
Mr Tennyson's challenge has raised nearly £3,000 for Cancer Research UK.
He said there were several moments on the journey where he thought he would not make it.
"My head has gone to places I never thought it would go to.
"I've never known anything like it," he said.
"When you're walking along some of the roads there wasn't paths - I had lorries coming past me, cars coming past me at rocket speed, then I had all the rain.
"My feet were in bits."
Along the way Mr Tennyson stopped overnight at Leicester, Northampton, Dunstable and London.
He took his dad's ashes with him so they could make the journey together.
"We always tried to get to the last away game of the season - unfortunately for me it was Maidstone.
"I named it 'me and my dad's last journey'.
"I promised him I'd get him to the ground and that's what I've done," said Mr Tennyson.
