Neighbour admits killing mother and daughters in house fire
- Published
A man has admitted the manslaughter of his neighbour and her two children who died after a flat fire.
One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on 20 November.
Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, died two days later.
Jamie Barrow, 31, of Fairisle Close, also pleaded not guilty to murder and is due to stand trial on 12 June.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.