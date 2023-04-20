Gedling: Appeal to find woman who tried to take toddler
Police are trying to find a woman who tried to pull a two-year-old boy away from his mother in a Nottinghamshire street.
It happened in Arnold Lane, Gedling, towards the junction with Friday Lane at about 17:55 BST on Wednesday.
The mother had one child in a pushchair and another in her arm when she was approached by the unknown woman who tugged at the child she was holding.
Police are appealing for information and have increased patrols in the area.
Nottinghamshire Police said the suspect ran away in the direction of the mini roundabout when she was challenged.
She has been described as a small white female, aged 50 to 60 and of slim build.
She was wearing a blue face mask, a pink puffer coat with the hood up and dark blue jeans
Police said they were trawling CCTV and carrying out door-to-door inquiries to track the suspect down.
'Isolated incident'
They urged any motorists who were in the area at the time and had dashcam footage to get in touch.
Insp Mark Stanley said: "So far, we believe this is an isolated incident and have had no further reports of this nature.
"To offer further reassurance to the public we will be increasing patrols around the Gedling area while the investigation is underway."
