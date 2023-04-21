London Marathon: MND competitor to take on marathon with ventilator
A terminally-ill Nottingham Forest fan with motor neurone disease (MND) has spoken of his excitement before taking part in the London Marathon.
Sam Perkins, 41, will tackle the event in the capital on Sunday.
Mr Perkins, who will be pushed in his wheelchair by a former Ironman world champion and a support team, believes he is the only person dependent on a ventilator to compete at the event.
So far more than £7,000 has been pledged to a charity he co-founded.
Mr Perkins, from East Leake in Nottinghamshire, is one of only 10 people who have been given a place as an assisted competitor in the 2023 race.
He will be pushed round by a four-strong team, including four-times Ironman world champion Chrissie Wellington, as he has lost all movement and needs a ventilator to keep him breathing.
He said: "The team are training hard. I am very, very excited - it's something I have always wanted to experience.
"I used to be a very keen runner.
"I ran the Nottingham marathon in 2014 and I have done several halfs, so it will be amazing to experience that atmosphere."
He said he hoped to complete the event in four-and-a-half hours.
He added: "As far as we are aware, I am the first person to attempt an assisted marathon while being completely reliant on a ventilator.
"I think that's a first."
Mr Perkins, a project manager, was diagnosed with the severely degenerative condition that affects nerves in his brain and spinal chord, in 2019.
Since then he has raised more than £150,000 for research into curing MND as well as palliative care causes.
Ms Wellington told the BBC: "He (Sam) is utterly inspirational.
"It's an honour to be part of a team that enables Sam to realise a dream."
A spokesperson for Stand Against MND, the charity Mr Perkins co-founded, said: "Sam sets an exceptionally high standard of commitment and dedication to both raising awareness of motor neurone disease and funds to support research into a cure and palliative care.
"The challenge is another stellar example of Sam pushing the limits of what can be achieved, despite living with such a debilitating and aggressive disease.
"We're proud to have him as our inspirational figurehead and are excited to support him and the team on race day."
