Nottingham's St George's Day parade cancelled over rising costs
- Published
Nottingham's St George's Day parade will not go ahead this year due to rising costs, organisers have said.
The annual city centre parade has been reduced in size in recent years.
Organisers, the Royal Society of St George (RSSG), said: "Unfortunately our finances have stagnated and so have the fundraising efforts."
Nottingham City Council said it would be marking the day with "England's largest" St George's flag, which has been unfurled on the Council House.
The Radford branch of the RSSG, which aims to raise awareness of the history and tradition of England, said: "We have seen the workload and cost increase where the branch now believes this is not viable to ourselves and does not justify a small walk."
The city council said: "The society's committee made the decision due to the ever-increasing workload required to organise the events, but they hope to be able to bring the parade back for future years."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.