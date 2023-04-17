Man admits involvement in people-smuggling ring as four face trial
A man has admitted being involved in a people-smuggling ring between the UK and mainland Europe.
The National Crime Agency said a boat was stopped from leaving Belgium in October last year.
Banet Tershana, 51, admitted conspiring to facilitate a commission of a breach or attempted breach of immigration law.
The Albanian, of Harmsworth Crescent in Hove, will be remanded in custody while four other men go on trial after they denied being involved.
Fellow Albanians Arsen Feci, 44, of Broxtowe Street in Nottingham, Jetmir Myrtaj, 44, of no fixed abode, Klodian Shenaj, 48, also of Broxtowe Street in Nottingham, and Irishman Desmond Rice, 46, of Meadowcroft in Aylesbury, denied the same charge Tershana admitted.
They will face a trial at Nottingham Crown Court on 24 July.
