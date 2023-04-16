Former Nottingham midwife's journey to opera stardom
Catherine Foster has gone from delivering babies to delivering high notes at the Royal Opera House.
Foster is now an internationally-renowned opera singer but spent 15 years as a nurse and midwife in Nottingham.
The soprano has recently been taking centre stage with the lead role in Puccini's Turandot at the venue in Covent Garden in London.
She told the BBC she had been on "quite a journey".
Speaking of her recent role as Turandot, Foster, who now lives in Germany, said it had been an amazing experience.
She said: "I have been on many stages, Hamburg, Dresden, Munich, but to be invited to the biggest opera house in your homeland - it has been a long time coming.
"I have had such support here. You could hear a pin drop when I took the stage."
Foster admitted she had taken a risk to leave her first career in 2001 but said she was delighted with the results.
"I did have a career as a midwife and nurse but I always knew I was going to sing," she said.
"Since I was five years old I wanted to be a nurse and a singer. I have always sung. I could sing before I could talk apparently."
Foster said she had performed as an amateur singer while continuing her career in medicine and was looking for a teacher.
She met Pam Cook, founder of the Cantamus choir, who urged her to go to college to develop her talent.
"I decided to apply to go to college in Birmingham and I got in," she said.
"My parents thought it was insane. I had my midwifery and a secure job.
"There were no guarantees."
She admitted to having second thoughts just before resigning as a midwife adding: "I had my resignation in my hand and went to put it under the door then I turned around.
"But I thought 'If I don't do this I will be a could-have-been for the rest of my life."
