Mansfield driver who dragged officer alongside car jailed
- Published
A driver who dragged a police officer along with his car before crashing into a tree has been jailed.
Police chased Ian Stone when he ran over a pedestrian's foot in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in May 2022.
After catching up with the 24-year-old's car, an officer reached in to take the keys but was thrown to the ground as he drove off.
Stone, of Priory Road, Alfreton, Derbyshire, was jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for three years
Officers were standing metres away when Stone drove into the pedestrian who had stepped off the pavement outside a busy nightclub in Clumber Street.
Noticing Stone had stopped at a red light, an officer ran after him, ordering him to stop the car.
But he drove off, dragging the officer alongside the car for a short time.
The officer fell to the ground, suffering minor injuries.
'Sheer luck'
Minutes later, Stone lost control of the car in Woodhouse Road, mounting the kerb and crashing into both a tree and a wall.
He was left with a large gash to his forehead, while his car also sustained considerable damage.
Stone was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, assault causing actual bodily harm, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without insurance.
Sgt Hannah Meadows said: "It is down to sheer luck alone that the officer in question only suffered minor injuries, while Stone was also lucky that nobody else was seriously injured because of his actions."
