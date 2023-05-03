School raises hundreds of pounds for Brinsley Animal Rescue
- Published
An eight-year-old girl who climbed Yr Wyddfa to raise money for an animal charity has inspired pupils at her school to raise a further £275.
Megan was only seven years old when she climbed the mountain in Wales, which is also known as Snowdon.
She originally aimed to raise £100 for Brinsley Animal Rescue in Nottinghamshire, after hearing about a hedgehog being covered in acid.
However, the fundraising feat raised more than £1,700.
Pupils at her school, Lawrence View Primary in Eastwood, then decided to raise money for the charity to celebrate Earth Day.
Megan, who has visited Brinsley Animal Rescue, said: "They do really good work taking care of all the animals and helping them all."
She said her favourite animal during the visit had been a pony.
"He was really cute but there was a sad thing about it," she said. "He was blind."
Annie Ratcliffe, a teacher at Lawrence View Primary, said: "We celebrate Earth Day every year and we raise money for an environmental charity.
"Megan said she would really like to sponsor Brinsley Animal Rescue and the children all agreed."
Children dressed in fancy dress, such as their favourite animals, and made donations in return.
Pupils also did litter picks in the school grounds and around the local community of Eastwood, with each class doing a different area.
The school's Eco Committee, who arranged the day, will be visiting Brinsley Animal Rescue in the summer to meet some of the animals that the money raised will have helped.
Megan is now taking on an even bigger challenge, and she is due to climb Ben Nevis at the end of May to raise money for German Shepherd Rescue Elite.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.