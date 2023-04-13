Man's colossal alarm clock collection set to startle bidders
- Published
A man who has spent 30 years and £16,000 amassing a massive alarm clock collection is set to startle bidders.
Frank Randell said his time-consuming passion turned into an obsession, resulting in over 550 alarm clocks.
The 79-year-old's items have been stored in cabinets at his home in Nottingham.
Time will tell how much the clocks sell for, as due to the size of the collection, it will go under the hammer at a few auctions.
Mr Randell, a retired transport director, got his hands on his first alarm clock in the 1990s - a James Bond-themed timekeeper.
"Wherever my wife Ann and I went in the world - America, France, Japan, China - if I saw a clock that suited my collection I bought it," he said.
"I documented every clock, where I bought it and what it cost. And every six weeks I checked over them all, replacing any dead batteries."
Mr Randell's collection largely consists of 20th Century alarm clocks, dating from the 1930s onwards.
After ticking off hundreds of items, Mr Randell has decided to call time on his collection.
"The kids don't want them," he said. "I'd like to see them go to collectors who will enjoy them as much as I have. I am keeping a few for my three children, six grandchildren and great granddaughter."
Hansons Auctioneers, which is selling the items, said some clocks would be sold in groups of five, starting from £40 to £60, while others will be sold individually with estimates of £100 to £150.
The first 100 lots will go under the hammer on 28 April.
