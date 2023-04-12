Mansfield: Assault on girl, 14, uploaded to social media
- Published
Officers have appealed for information after an assault on a 14-year-old girl was shared on social media.
Nottinghamshire Police said the girl suffered a black eye and facial bruising in the attack at Rainworth Skate Park in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon.
Footage of the assault was then uploaded social media.
The force said it had taken a statement from the victim's mother and was due to speak to the girl.
Anyone with information has been asked to make contact.
Insp David Platt said: "This must have been truly horrific for the victim and her family and we are taking this incident extremely seriously."
