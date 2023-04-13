Nottingham outlaw Robin Hood celebrated by new Royal Mail stamps
- Published
Legendary Nottinghamshire outlaw Robin Hood has been celebrated in new Royal Mail stamps.
The set of stamps depict 10 moments in the life of the English folk hero.
They have been illustrated by artist Jon McCoy who has worked on feature films including The Batman, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Avengers and Blade Runner 2049.
Royal Mail said the stamps had themes of friendship, humanity, loyalty and love.
The company also worked with Robin Hood expert Dr Lesley Coote, from the University of Hull School of Humanities who advised on the project.
The key moments depicted by the stamps
- Robin Hood is declared an outlaw
- Robin Hood meets Little John
- Friar Tuck carries Robin Hood
- Robin Hood robs the rich
- Robin Hood wins the archery contest
- Robin Hood captures the Sheriff
- Robin Hood helps Maid Marian escape
- Robin Hood and Maid Marian marry
- King Richard removes his disguise
- Robin Hood shoots his last arrow
Mr McCoy said: "It's been an amazing honour to illustrate for Royal Mail, one of the great English legends, and favourite stories from my childhood.
"I hope everyone enjoys these stamps as much as I did."
Royal Mail's director of external affairs and policy David Gold said: "These atmospheric illustrations bring to life the timeless stories of the Legend of Robin Hood, his merry men and Maid Marian.
"With its themes of friendship, loyalty, humanity and love, the enduring legend of Robin Hood has captured the hearts and imagination of people for centuries and will continue to do so."
The set of ten stamps, costing £11.90, were released for sale on Thursday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.