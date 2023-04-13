Nottingham restaurant owner visits Turkey to support family
A restaurant owner has visited his home city in Turkey to support his family who were hit by the earthquake.
Ahmet Akar travelled from Nottingham to Elbistan in southern Turkey for 10 days to help his parents, who are living in a tent as temperatures fall below zero.
They were forced to move out of a tower block which was damaged by the quake.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless after 56,000 died in the earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on 6 February.
Mr Akar, who owns the Anatolia restaurant in High Street, Beeston, said his parents were forced to move to a white tent which does not provide much protection from the cold weather.
He said he even tried to buy them a shipping container to provide better shelter as the region continues to feel small tremors following the quake.
"It was very, very bad," he said
"It was cold. I tried to buy a shipping container to live in but I couldn't because it was four or five thousand pounds. Normally it's £1,000.
"It's very bad, I cannot believe this has happened in my city."
Mr Akar's business partner Ilhan Dag, who comes from the same city, is heading out to support his family next week.
"They lost everything - they still get earthquakes now, a lot of small bits, but they're still scary," Mr Dag said.
"I'm going to check my family's houses and if they need anything for food or clothes.
"I worry about them every day - I call them all the time."
Elbistan was one of 11 Turkish cities that suffered widespread destruction during February's earthquake.
For Turkey, the financial cost is estimated at more than $100bn (£81bn).
