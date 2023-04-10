Sneinton: Worshipper stabbed outside church on Easter Sunday
- Published
A worshipper has been injured in a stabbing which took place outside a church on Easter Sunday.
Police were called to St Stephen's Church in Sneinton, Nottingham, at about 10:50 BST, shortly after an Easter service.
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery for injuries to his stomach.
Officers have arrested a man, 20, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The Church of England said that the suspect had been seen at the church on two or three occasions, while the injured man was a regular.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
'Isolated incident'
A spokeswoman for the church said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody affected by this very difficult situation."
Police said the attack was believed to be an "isolated incident" with no wider risk posed to the public.
The suspect remains in custody, they said.
Det Sgt Andy Buxton, said: "We understand an incident like this can cause concern to the community, but I want to personally reassure them that we do have a suspect in custody and have a group of detectives and officers working hard to understand exactly what has happened.
"I want to ask anyone in the area at the time who may have any information to please come forward and get in touch."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.