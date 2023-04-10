Nottinghamshire sexual abuse survivor gets payout after legal battle
- Published
A sexual abuse survivor who was assaulted by a family member when she was a child has received a compensation payout of more than £100,000.
The Nottinghamshire victim was abused when she was eight years old.
Lawyers at Hudgell Solicitors said the mother, 53, has now received £138,832 in account of the "psychological injuries" she has endured for 40 years.
They said she was initially offered £6,600 by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA).
The victim, who has life-long anonymity under the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992, received the payout following a seven-year legal battle, the firm said.
She said the money will go to her children.
"This is for my kids," she said. "I was a working, single mother and there wasn't a lot I could give them.
"They didn't know what I was going through when they were young but now, they do, and I just want to make sure they're looked after."
'Insufficient evidence'
The solicitors, who represented her in her claim, pushed for a review of the CICA's initial offer, "as it did not take into account the disabling psychological injuries she has lived with as a result", the firm said.
A Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunal ruled that the woman should be assessed by an independent expert, who confirmed she had suffered a disabling mental injury.
Tracy Thames, who represented the victim, added: "[The] CICA said there was insufficient evidence that my client's mental injuries were related to the abuse, but we disagreed, we thought it was unfair and we asked for it to be reviewed.
"I'm satisfied that my client has now finally been awarded the compensation she fully deserves. Her childhood was taken from her and the psychological damage from the abuse has caused her to miss out on so much in life."
The woman's abuser received a prison sentence after the victim reported the crimes to police, the law firm said.
On behalf of the CIAC, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said it "does not comment on individual cases", adding that the authority paid out more than £158m to victims of violent crime in 2021/22.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.