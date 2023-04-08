Teenager hit with bottle and robbed in Nottingham alley
- Published
A 13-year-old boy was attacked and robbed in an alley, police have said.
Nottinghamshire Police said the teen was riding an e-scooter between Beckhampton Road and Chediston Vale in Bestwood when he was stopped by three men at about 18:00 GMT on 4 March.
The force said one man grabbed the boy by his neck and another struck him over the back of the head with a bottle.
Appealing for witnesses, it said the teen was also kicked while on the floor and had his pockets emptied by the men.
A force representative said the men took the boy's e-scooter, a mobile phone, a bank card and a pair of headphones before fleeing the scene.
They said the boy was able to contact a friend, who called him a taxi, but he later needed hospital treatment for his injuries.
They added that anyone with information about the theft should come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.