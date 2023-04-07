Carrington: Several roads closed due to 'ongoing incident'
Road closures have been put in place as emergency services attend an "ongoing incident" in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said it received a call claiming a suspicious package was inside a residential property.
Residents were evacuated from the near vicinity, including from Magdala Road, Zulla Road and Ebers Road and a police cordon remains in place.
Nobody has sustained any injuries in connection with the incident, the force said.
Mansfield Road has been closed from the Goose Fair roundabout to Ebers Road, it added.
Road closures are also in place on Hucknall Road from Pelham Road to Mansfield Road, while New Street has also been blocked.
Ch Insp Paul Hennessy said: "We are currently at the scene investigating this ongoing incident, which we don't believe is any threat to the wider public."
