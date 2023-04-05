Retford fire engine involved in crash with lorry in Ranskill

Nottinghamshire fire enginesNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
The crash involved a fire engine from Retford Fire Station

An investigation is under way after a fire engine was involved in a crash with a lorry in Nottinghamshire.

The collision, involving a vehicle from Retford Fire Station, happened at about 14:30 BST in Station Road, Ranskill.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said ambulance staff assessed everyone involved and there were no serious injuries.

It follows another fire engine crash in Derbyshire last month which left a female firefighter injured.

The fire service said it was supporting all firefighters involved in the Ranskill crash and would be undertaking an investigation "as standard".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.