Council plans revamp of derelict Mansfield town centre site
- Published
Plans for a multi-million pound revamp of a derelict site in Mansfield town centre have been announced.
Mansfield District Council plans to regenerate White Hart Street, which it bought in 2022.
A £16.5m social housing scheme is planned for the area.
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has been asked by the council to help select potential designs for the scheme which could get under way in 2024.
Council strategic director Mike Robinson said: "There was a very high level of interest from architectural practices nationally and internationally and we are confident this will lead to a high quality scheme."
He said White Hart Street was an important area close to the town centre which had been run-down and largely derelict for many years.
There are five shortlisted practices which have been asked to develop a concept design for the site by the end of May.
A panel will assess them and pick an architect to work with the council, subject to the approval of a business case for the scheme.
The council, which has elections in May, said the scheme was expected to be a mix of family houses and apartments for older people, which would be added to its housing stock.
Once a design has been chosen, the council said a planning application will be submitted and, subject to approval, demolition work could start around October 2024 with building work beginning in February 2025.
