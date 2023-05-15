Man inspired by TV drama to become officer at HMP Whatton
A former engineer has described how he was inspired by a TV show to become a prison officer.
Jim Stafford, 56, from Nottingham, said he decided to make the career change after watching the BBC's 2021 Jimmy McGovern drama Time, which starred Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.
Mr Stafford, who now works at HMP Whatton, said: "A number of my friends were surprised, but I thought why not?"
Whatton's governor said the Nottingham prison had a fantastic team of staff.
Mr Stafford explained he had enjoyed watching Time, which starred Bean as inmate Mark Cobden, who was struggling to deal with the fact he killed a man, and Graham as Eric McNally, a prison officer facing extraordinary pressures.
"I had always wanted to join the prison service," he said.
"Watching BBC's Time reignited that passion and confirmed to me I still had that desire to give something back to society and make a difference.
"The programme reminded me that being a prison officer can give me the opportunity to do this.
"After watching the programme my wife said to me 'Do you still fancy giving it a go?' and I thought 'yes'.
"I searched 'Become a prison officer' online that evening and applied."
Mr Stafford added he had never regretted the move.
"I thoroughly enjoy the job," he said. "I haven't looked back once since starting.
"No two days are the same as a prison officer and there is such a strong sense of camaraderie in the whole team - from officers to support staff.
"We work together to look after each other and keep the prisoners safe."
HMP Whatton is a Category C men's prison, which accommodates up to 816 prisoners.
Governor Caroline Vine said: "We have a fantastic team of staff at HMP Whatton.
"Our staff do incredible work, day-in, day-out, working as part of a close-knit and supportive team to help prisoners to change lives and reduce their risk.
"This is a highly skilled, challenging, rewarding, and critical public service role."
