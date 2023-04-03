Brothers beat 85-year-old sex offender to death, court told
- Published
Two brothers beat an 85-year-old convicted sex offender to death and dumped his body by the roadside, a court has heard.
Matthew and Kevin Roe deny murdering Henry Thwaites near a country estate in Worksop, Nottinghamshire in July 2022.
Mr Thwaites, a friend of their mother, had served two separate prison terms for offences against boys under 16.
The brothers are also accused of fraud in relation to his bank card.
Opening the prosecution case at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, John Cammegh KC said: "The Crown's case is that the violent manner of Mr Thwaites's death leaves no room for doubt that they intended to kill him.
"It was well known amongst the family that Henry was gay and to Catherine, that wasn't an issue.
"But Henry Thwaites was a convicted sex offender. In 1995 and again in 2012, he received substantial sentences in prison for offences against males under the age of 16."
The court was told a few days before his death on 23 July, the 85-year-old had driven from Kent to the Worksop home of the brothers' mother to buy her a Suzuki car worth £600.
Mr Cannegh QC said he revealed he had inherited £34,000 from a friend and agreed to buy both Matthew Roe, 25, and his 34-year-old brother Luke Roe, a Mercedes.
The court heard the brothers told Mr Thwaites they had found a car to buy and the three left their mother's home in Potter Street.
Mr Thwaites's Fiat Punto was picked up on registration recognition cameras turning onto Lime Tree Avenue at about 22:40 BST, where the 85-year-old is said to have died.
His body was found concealed under a metal fence by a passing motorist the next morning, the court heard.
"Henry Thwaites was taken out of his car and was beaten to death," Mr Cammegh KC, said.
"It would appear some of that beating took place inside the car. Amongst his injuries were several complete fractures to his skull."
Clothes 'burned'
The court heard the brothers later travelled to Abby Dixon's address in Watson Road, where it is alleged she helped them dispose of clothes in a garden incinerator.
The 27-year-old, described in court as being in a relationship with Luke Roe, denies two counts of assisting an offender
The brothers were arrested the next morning driving in Mr Thwaites car which was stopped by a police stinger.
Luke Roe, of Potter Street, Worksop, and Matthew Roe, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, deny murder and four counts of fraud, while the older sibling also denies damaging a car windscreen using an unopened beer can.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.