Nottingham College: Teenager involved in college knife fight sentenced
- Published
A teenager involved in a knife fight outside a college has been given a suspended sentence.
Ayomida Ajayi, 18, is the third teenager to admit to his part in the fight outside Nottingham College's Canal Street building on 2 February.
He was seen holding a machete after being confronted by two boys, aged 16 and 17.
Ajayi was given a nine-month detention order, suspended for two years at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
Nottinghamshire Police said Ajayi, of Osman Close, The Meadows, faced off with the boys in what appeared to be an arranged meeting over a dispute.
CCTV footage showed the 17-year-old producing a large knife and lunging towards Ajayi, who in turn produced a machete.
A fight lasting about 20 seconds then broke out between the trio, with the 16-year-old kicking out at the 18-year-old.
Ajayi fled the scene after suffering minor injuries to his arm and side, while the 16-year-old needed surgery for a serious wound.
The 17-year-old was also treated for minor injuries.
Ajayi pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article at an earlier hearing.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Nottingham Youth Court on 1 March after also admitting to affray and possession of a bladed article.
He will be sentenced on 19 April.
The 16-year-old who also cannot be named, pleaded guilty to affray and was made subject of a 12-month referral order at Nottingham Youth Court on 1 March.
Det Con Nicola Bidwell, said: "There is simply no excuse for carrying or using dangerous weapons and police will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who do."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.