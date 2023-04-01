Nottingham: Man dies in hospital after boxing charity event
- Published
A man who was seriously hurt following a charity boxing match has died, police said.
Emergency services were called to the Ultra White Collar Boxing event at Harvey Hadden Sports Village, in Nottingham, on the Saturday, 25 March.
Nottinghamshire Police said the boxer was taken to Queen's Medical Centre, but his condition deteriorated and he later died.
The force added it was working with the coroner to establish what had happened.
'Thoughts with family'
Det Insp Chris Berryman said: "A man was left seriously injured following a boxing match and transported to Queen's Medical Centre.
"Since the incident, his condition deteriorated and he has sadly passed away.
"Our thoughts are with all of his family and friends at this difficult time.
"We are keeping an open mind and working with the coroner to establish what has happened."
A spokesperson for Ultra White Collar Boxing, which organised the charity event, said: "Everyone was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of one of our participants, who took part in our Nottingham event.
"Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time."
