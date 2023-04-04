Paul O'Grady: Nine-month-old rescue puppy named after late star
A nine-month-old puppy that was rescued on the day Paul O'Grady's death was announced has been named in his honour.
Grady, a Staffordshire bull terrier-Shar Pei cross, was taken in by Doris Banham Dog Rescue in Cottam, Nottinghamshire, on Wednesday.
The charity named him in "proud dedication" to the "animal angel" following a vote by its supporters.
O'Grady, 67, was known for his love of dogs and was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.
Richard Whiteside, from Doris Banham Dog Rescue, described the broadcaster as an "amazing" person and "a man after our own hearts".
He said the charity's founder's mother had worked with O'Grady in London and shared the comedian's love of animals.
"So, when he sadly passed it hit the charity hard," he said.
He hopes the young dog, who "loves his cuddles and kisses", will be found a home.
The broadcaster may have been known for his love of dogs, but in Leicestershire a goat has been named after him.
Paul O'Goaty is one of 11 Bagot goats at Charnwood Forest Alpacas, near Ashby de la Zouch.
The other goats have also been given names inspired by famous people, including Whoopi Goatberg, Vincent Van Goat and Selena Goatmez.
Mali Yates, from the farm attraction, said Paul O'Goaty was a "goofy" character.
"He's a bit cheeky with the girls, although he is a castrated male so he can't actually get anything done - but that doesn't stop him from trying," she said.
